US wants violence-free polls in Bangladesh: State dept

The US wants an election in Bangladesh that will be violence-free, said US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller yesterday.

During a regular press briefing, he also declined to comment on whether India and the US have different stances on Bangladesh's election.

"I just don't have any comment on that," Miller said.

After the 2+2 ministerial dialogue in India on November 10, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra restated that a stable Bangladesh is a prerequisite for the stability of the Indian subcontinent.

He also raised concerns over third-country intervention in a country's internal affairs saying it has historically promoted extremism.

Miller said they have consistently said that they believe elections in Bangladesh should be free, fair and open, and that should take place in a violence-free atmosphere.