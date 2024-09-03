Rajshahi boat capsize: bodies of 4 missing day labourers recovered from Padma

The bodies of four day labourers, who went missing in Padma river after a boat capsized in Rajshahi's Paba upazila on Sunday night, have been recovered.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Razu, 22, Mohammad Ali, 38, Md Sabuj, 20, and Md Faruk, 19. All were residents of Char Majardiar village in Paba, reports our local correspondent.

Paba Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abu Saleh Mohammad Hasnat said locals recovered the bodies of Razu and Ali around 10:00pm yesterday at Khanpur village, approximately two kilometers off the accident site. The remaining bodies were found at the same place early today, the UNO said.The namaz-e-janaza for the deceased have been completed, he said adding that financial assistance will be provided to their families.

Shamim Hossain, a former member of Char Majhardiar union parishad, said the incident occurred around 8:00pm on Sunday when a small engine-driven boat carrying 15 labourers capsized in the Padma river.

Eleven laborers managed to swim to safety, but four went missing.

Local authorities and Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence were informed immediately after the accident. However, rescue operations were delayed due to a strong river current.

"We couldn't reach the spot on Sunday night because of the current. Rescue operations began at 6:00am yesterday but had to be suspended by 11:00am due to worsening conditions," said AKM Murshed, assistant director of Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence.