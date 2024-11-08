JU appoints five new assistant proctors

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have appointed five new assistant proctors to its proctorial body.

The appointments were confirmed in an office order signed by the university's registrar Dr A B M Azizur Rahman this evening.

The newly appointed assistant proctors are Assistant Professor Shayla Sharmin Shetu from the Department of Botany, Assistant Professor Zannatul Ferdous from the Department of Public Health and Informatics, Assistant Professor Ashim Chandro Roy from the Department of Fine Arts, Lecturer Samsun Nahar Khandakar from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and Lecturer Md Salah Uddin from the Department of English.

According to the office order, they have been appointed for a two-year term, effective from the date of their joining, and will receive benefits as per university regulations.