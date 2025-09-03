Jamuna devours 40 metres of riverbank protection in Sirajganj

Jamuna river has taken a serious turn, devouring at least 40 metres of riverbank protection work in Choudda Rashi area of Siranjganj's Chauhali upazila over the last couple of days, raising concerns of further erosion in the upazila.

The sudden erosion occurred due to a massive pressure from rising water levels in the river, according to the Water Development Board (WDB). High officials of the WDB and the upazila nirbahi office visited the affected areas yesterday and said that protective work would begin soon.

Chauhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Mostafizur Rahman said around 40 metres of riverbank protection work eroded on Monday night.

"Most of the CC blocks and sandbags of the riverbank protection work were stolen, weakening the structure, which eventually gave way under the heavy pressure of the rising water," the UNO said.

"I have already visited the spot and informed the WDB to take preventive measures in the affected area," he added.

Talking to The Daily Star, Md Mokhlesur Rahman, executive engineer of the WDB, said they have already inspected the site.

"Water levels in the Jamuna have been rising over the past few days. The current has been hitting the bank in the affected area, which caused part of the riverbank protection to further erode," he said.

"We are preparing to launch protection work with tubes in the affected area," he said, adding that the work would start soon.

The WDB had earlier constructed riverbank protection work to safeguard Chauhali town at a cost of Tk 107 crore in 2015, he added.