'Help Bangladesh recover stolen assets located in UK'

Anti-corruption NGOs urge UK govt

As the official state visit to the UK of Chief Adviser Mohammed Yunus began, anti-corruption NGOs from Bangladesh and the UK today called for greater action from the UK government to help the Bangladesh authorities seize assets which were allegedly stolen during the previous regime.

The non-government organisations urged the UK Government to impose sanctions on members of the Bangladeshi elite, where there is reasonable suspicion of their involvement in serious corruption as well as highlighting the need for UK law-enforcing agencies to ramp up efforts to recover stolen assets allegedly located in the UK.

Iftekhar Zaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, said, "The UK needs to act urgently to make the most of this rare window for democratic transition and accountable governance in Bangladesh. The return of stolen wealth should be a central plank of ongoing anti-corruption reform efforts in the country and a powerful message that money laundering is in the end effectively held to account in both source and destination."

Susan Hawley, executive director of Spotlight on Corruption, said, "There is no time to lose for the UK Government to put anti-corruption sanctions in place to make sure Bangladeshi assets linked to misappropriation and bribery are frozen here and in the UK's overseas territories. This will give law-enforcing agencies crucial time to pursue cases and recover these assets and send a strong message that those linked to grand corruption cannot get away with looting assets with impunity."

Duncan Hames, director of policy at Transparency International UK, said, "Having declared a war on money laundering, the UK should immediately investigate the £400 million in British properties tied to Sheikh Hasina's associates and seize any assets linked to corruption. Swift action would prove Britain's commitment to accountability isn't just rhetoric, and support Bangladesh's quest for democratic renewal."