Govt mulling independent mass media commission: Nahid

Information Adviser Nahid Islam today said they are thinking of forming an independent mass media commission to ensure freedom of press.

"We have initially thought of an independent mass media commission. We will take steps about its framework in consultation with the journalist community," Nahid said while talking to reporters at his office in the secretariat.

Nahid also said they would take steps to reform the existing laws or sections, if needed, after discussing the matter with journalists to ensure freedom of the press.

Expressing his frustration over Bangladesh's position in the global press freedom index, he said, "Freedom of press is one of the pillars of democracy. If we want democracy, we have to ensure freedom of press and freedom of speech."

Asked about the formation of a mass media employees act, he said they would look into it.

Nahid said they will overhaul the Bangladesh Film Censor Board and take logical steps in response to demands of the abolition of the censor board.

He also said the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi is very painful and tragic.

"We know how farcical the trial was. Submission of the investigation report has been delayed repeatedly," he said.

Nahid said the ministry will play whatever role is needed to ensure justice for killing of journalists, including Sagar-Runi.

Ask about the filing of cases over personal disputes, Nahid said, "We have instructions that those who were not involved in the crimes should not be punished in any way.

"Even if the cases are filed, action will be taken on the basis of investigation. The law ministry has been given specific instructions in this regard," he said.

Asked about the corruption in the Department of Films and Publication (DFP) and Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB), the adviser said, "We have said that we do not want to see any place for corruption and nepotism here. Institutions should be completely neutral."

He also asked journalists to work neutrally, instead of being divided along political party lines.

The adviser said "You don't have to consider me as a sir, you don't have to call me sir."

"I come to you as your child, as a representative of the people, with their demands and a vision for a new Bangladesh," he said.