Floodwaters recede in Mirsharai; 6 unions still stranded

Despite slight improvements in the flood situation in Mirsharai upazila of Chattogram, residents of six unions remain waterlogged.

The affected unions include Katachari, Ichakhali, Osmanpur, Dhum, Karerhat, and Hinguli.

In Karerhat and Hinguli unions, located on the east side of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, floodwaters have receded slightly.

However, residents have not yet been able to return home.

Mirsharai Upazila Executive Officer Mahfuza Jerin said the flood situation has improved slightly, but people are still staying in various shelters.

Government is providing food to those affected, she added.

"We have started working on post-flood health protection as the water begins to recede," she added.

Plans are underway to deliver healthcare services in the affected areas with the help of the army, volunteer teams, and health workers, she said.

Upazila nirbahi officer of Mirsharai said that providing healthcare to flood-affected people will become a big challenge after the water recedes.

Meanwhile, flood conditions in Fatikchhari and Rangunia upazilas of North Chattogram have is showing signs of improvement.