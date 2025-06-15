DSHE urges schools, colleges to launch anti-covid, dengue awareness drives
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has instructed all educational institutions across Bangladesh to engage both teachers and students in awareness campaigns against coronavirus and dengue.
The directive, issued in a notification signed by Khalid Hossain, assistant director (general administration) of the DSHE, asked heads of institutions to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines.
For coronavirus prevention, the notice emphasises avoiding large gatherings, wearing masks outdoors, washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, maintaining a three-foot distance from infected persons, avoiding touching the face with unwashed hands, and covering the mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing.
The notification also asks schools and colleges to actively engage teachers and students in dengue awareness activities nationwide.
This directive comes amid a rise in Covid-19 and dengue cases, prompting authorities to strengthen health and safety measures in educational instituitions nationwide.
