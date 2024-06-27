DNCC starts evicting Sadeeq Agro farm in Mohammadpur

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has launched an eviction drive this afternoon at Sadeeq Agro Farm in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

The operation began at 12:30pm. A tin-shed establishment, just beside the main building of Sadeeq Agro, was demolished first, our staff correspondent reported our staff correspondent from the spot.

Then the DNCC started demolishing the main building of the agro farm, which falls on canal land.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

DNCC officials said the agro farm had encroached on the Ramchandrapur canal and fenced off parts of a road to establish an unauthorised cattle market.