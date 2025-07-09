Democratic Student Alliance at RU announces 7-day signature campaign

The Democratic Student Alliance of Rajshahi University (RU) has announced a seven-day mass signature campaign in support of their five-point demands related to the university's ongoing crises related to food, accommodation, and healthcare.

The announcement was made during a press conference held today at the campus by the group, which is alliance of five left-leaning student platforms at RU.

Booths will be set up in front of various academic buildings and the central library from July 13 to collect signatures, the organisation said.

The group's five-point demand includes ensuring 100 percent accommodation through the construction of new residential halls and continuing allocations of seats according to university ordinance in existing dormitory gono (mass) rooms; eliminating Tk 50 fee required currently to receive a provost's signature on any forms; replacing the catering system with subsidised, nutritous food in hall dining faciliations; the immediate renovation of roads from Boddhobhumi to Ziaur Rahman Hall and Habibur Rahman Hall and from Station Bazaar to Binodpur; and 24/7 medical services and appointment of sufficient medical staff, along with availability of ambulances and establishing pharmacies in key locations on campus.

Additionally, the students called for the long-delayed elections of the Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (RUCSU), formation of an independent cell to prevent terrorism and cyberbullying, a neutral investigation and justice for recent incidents including Quran burning in seven halls, a cocktail explosion at the residence of faculty member Iftekhar Alam Masud, and attacks on the group's programmes.

Regarding the RUCSU election, Fuad Ratul, a spokesperson for the alliance, said, "The current administration came to power with the students' mandate. Therefore, we expected that they would make the campus more livable for students and take a proactive role in fulfilling student demands. But we have been repeatedly disappointed. Although the administration had pledged to hold the RUCSU election within six months, no schedule has been announced yet. Still, we haven't lost hope and expect the administration to resolve these issues promptly."