CNBL mini football tournament held

Star Online Report
Sun Aug 31, 2025 01:35 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 01:41 AM

Club Notredamians Bangladesh Ltd (CNBL) has successfully organised a mini football tournament, bringing together former Notre Dame College students for a spirited display of camaraderie and competition.

The CNBL President Cup Mini Football 2025 was held at the Metroplex Sporting Complex in the capital on August 29.

The event saw several teams face off in friendly yet competitive matches. In the end, NDC 2001 Century Breakers clinched the championship title, while NDC 1998 Snipers finished as runners-up.

Following the matches, CNBL President Brig Gen (Retd) Md Refayet Ullah handed over trophies and crests to the participants, applauding their sportsmanship and team spirit.

