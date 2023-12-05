AL candidate show-caused in Panchagarh

Awami League-backed candidate for Panchagarh-1 constituency Naimuzzaman Bhuiyan Mukta was issued a show cause notice this afternoon for violating the electoral code of conduct.

Chairman of an electoral enquiry committee and Joint District Judge Marjia Khatun issued the notice asking the candidate to appear at her office by 12:30pm tomorrow to submit a written statement in this connection.

According to the notice, Naimuzzaman's supporters organised a meeting at Panimachpukuri village where Ariful Islam Pallab, AL's district organising secretary, threatened people to not support independent candidate and incumbent lawmaker Mojaharul Haque Prodhan. Otherwise, he would break their bones, Ariful threatened.

A video of Ariful Islam Pallab's speech went viral on social media, the notice read.

Naimuzzaman was charged with the violation under section 11(Ka) and 12, added the notice.

When contacted, Naimuzzaman said, "The speech was made at my meeting and I cannot avoid its responsibility."

He will submit his statement at the joint district judge's office as instructed, he added.