6-year-old girl raped and killed in Feni; body found in septic tank

Youth confesses to crime after arrest

Police recovered the body of a six-year-old girl from a septic tank in Feni early today, hours after she went missing.

Md Rasel, 18, has been arrested and confessed to raping and killing the child, according to police.

The victim, who lived with her parents in Mathiara area under Feni Sadar upazila, went missing around noon on Wednesday, local Union Parishad member Noor Nabi said, quoting the victim's family.

She could not be traced, despite daylong efforts, he said.

Around 11:30pm, residents discovered the girl's clothing near an abandoned septic tank adjacent to a brick field where Rasel worked. Police were alerted and they recovered the child's body around 12:30am, said Mohammad Shamsuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Feni Sadar Model Police Station.

Rasel, who is from Gouripur in Mymensingh, was known to the victim's family. Locals detained him and handed him over to police, suspecting his involvement. During primary interrogation, Rasel admitted to raping the child and killing her to prevent her from revealing the incident, the OC said. He then dumped the body into the septic tank.

The victim's mother has filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, accusing Rasel.

The body was sent to Feni General Hospital for autopsy. "Legal action will be taken following investigation," said Md Ariful Islam Siddiqui, additional superintendent of police in Feni.