48th special BCS circular published

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the circular for the 48th special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination to appoint 3,000 doctors under the health cadre.

According to a press release issued today, the recruitment includes 2,700 posts for assistant surgeons and 300 for assistant dental surgeons.

Online applications will open at 10:00am on June 1 and will remain open until 6:00pm on June 25. Interested candidates must apply via http://bpsc.teletalk.com.bd, and pay the prescribed fee within 72 hours of submitting the online form.

The application fee is set at Tk 200 for general applicants and Tk 50 for candidates from underprivileged groups.

The maximum age limit has been set to 32 years.

The preliminary MCQ examination is expected to be held in the second week of July. The specific date and time for that will be announced later on the BPSC website.

As per the gazette issued by the Ministry of Public Administration earlier, the exam will carry a total of 300 marks, 200 for the written (MCQ) section and 100 for the viva voce.

Candidates must secure at least 50 marks in the viva voce to pass.

Of the 200 marks in the written exam, 100 will be based on the candidate's relevant subject, and the remaining 100 will cover general topics, including Bangla (20), English (20), Bangladesh affairs (20), international affairs (20), analytical ability (10), and mental skills (10). The duration of the exam will be two hours.

Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark, while 0.50 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

This is the third such special BCS for doctors, following the 39th and 42nd exams through which around 9,000 doctors were recruited.