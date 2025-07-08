3 die of dengue, 425 hospitalised in 24hrs

Dengue patients being treated at Mugda Medical College and Hospital on July 3. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

At least three more dengue patients died while 425 others were hospitalised across the country in the 24 hours till this morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the three deaths, two were reported from areas under Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), while the other occurred in Khulna division, outside city corporation areas.

With the latest fatalities, the total number of dengue-related deaths this year has risen to 51, while the total number of reported cases stands at 13,188.

Among the total cases, 11,786 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals, including 9,333 from outside Dhaka.

As of this morning, 1,351 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 965 of whom are from outside the capital.