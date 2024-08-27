Tennis
Reuters, New York 
Tue Aug 27, 2024 01:22 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 27, 2024 01:29 AM

Most Viewed

Tennis

US Open: Olympic champion Zheng passes Anisimova test

Reuters, New York 
Tue Aug 27, 2024 01:22 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 27, 2024 01:29 AM
China's Qinwen Zheng celebrates after winning her first round match against Amanda Anisimova during the US Open in New York on August 26, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen overcame early serving woes to move into the second round of the U.S. Open with a hard-fought 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory over American wildcard Amanda Anisimova on Monday.

Seventh seed Zheng, a quarter-finalist in New York last year, won 73% of her first-serve points and converted six of her 11 break-point chances during a two hour 20-minute match at Louis Armstrong Stadium where she was broken four times.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Anisimova raced out to a 5-1 double break lead in the first set but then had to dig deep as Zheng broke back at love, turned aside three set points on her next serve and then broke again to get the match back on serve.

But Anisimova, having twice failed to serve out the set, found another way as she broke a misfiring Zheng for a third time to grab the first frame.

In the second set, Zheng suddenly looked more comfortable from the line, including during a four-ace game to reach 2-2 before she broke in the next game to put Anisimova on the back foot and then leaned on her serve to close out the frame.

Zheng jumped out to a double break 3-0 lead in the decider while Anisimova, who had her left foot tended to before the set and at one point winced after a shot due to discomfort in her right hand, was unable to find her way back.

Up next for Zheng will be a clash with Russia's Erika Andreeva.

Related topic:
Zheng QinwenUS Open 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Zheng Qinwen makes history with Olympic singles gold

3w ago

Sabalenka, Zheng prepare for ‘a great battle’

7m ago
Carlos Carlos

Alcaraz downplays injury concerns as US Open looms

1d ago
Aryna Sabalenka

Dominant Sabalenka crushes Zheng to defend Australian Open title

7m ago

Zheng stuns Swiatek to reach Olympic final

3w ago
বাংলাদেশ নিয়ে বাইডেনের সঙ্গে কথা বললেন মোদি
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ নিয়ে বাইডেনের সঙ্গে কথা বললেন মোদি

দুই নেতা বাংলাদেশকে সহযোগিতা আরও জোরদার করার প্রতিশ্রুতি পুনর্ব্যক্ত করেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

খুললো ফারাক্কার ১০৯টি গেট: বাংলাদেশের উদ্বেগের কারণ নেই বলছে ভারত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification