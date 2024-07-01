Tennis
AFP, London
Mon Jul 1, 2024 08:25 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 1, 2024 08:28 PM

Tennis

Medvedev wins Wimbledon opener

PHOTO: REUTERS

Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev reached the second round of Wimbledon on Monday and admitted he was happy not to be playing on the All England Club's famed Centre Court.

Medvedev, a semi-finalist last year, hit 16 aces in his 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Aleksandar Kovacevic of the United States.

"I've still never lost on Court One so hopefully I can play a lot more matches on this court," said Medvedev.

"Last year I said it was unfortunate I had to go to Centre Court for the semis and I lost.

"So for the moment, I want to play on Court One, enjoy and try to win."

Medvedev goes on to face either Alexandre Muller or Hugo Gaston for a place in the last 32.

Daniil MedvedevWimbledon 2024
