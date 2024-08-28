Evans outlasts Khachanov in longest ever US Open match

Daniel Evans of Great Britain returns against Karen Khachanov of Russia during their Men's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2024 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo: AFP

Daniel Evans rallied from 0-4 down in the final set to beat Karen Khachanov in the longest match in US Open history on Tuesday, a five-hour, 35-minute epic on court six.

In front of a lively crowd, Britain's Evans beat the 23rd seed from Russia 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-4.

The previous longest US Open match was Stefan Edberg's victory over Michael Chang in the 1992 semi-finals, which lasted five hours and 26 minutes with Edberg winning 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-4.

The contest didn't look headed for a record when Khachanov grabbed a 4-0 lead in the final set. He then had four break points on Evans's serve but couldn't convert.

He rallied, urged on by the crowd packed into the stands and along the concrete walkways along the court in the shadow of the massive Arthur Ashe Stadium

Each set lasted more than an hour, the third stretching to 72 minutes.

It's not Evans's first epic comeback of 2024. He and Andy Murray saved seven match points in two straight rounds before they were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the men's doubles at the Paris Olympics.

Evans, who won the 2023 ATP tournament in Washington, skipped his title defence to compete in Paris, the lost ranking points causing his ranking to plummet.