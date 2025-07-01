A gun magazine was found in Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan's bag during a recent search at the airport. Social media is in a frenzy over this. Although Asif called the matter an unintentional mistake, many questions have come to the fore, is it possible to legally obtain a weapon under the age of 30 in Bangladesh? Who, how, and under what rules gets a firearm license under Bangladesh's existing law? Let's find out in today's Star Explains.