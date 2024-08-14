What do freelancers, IT experts want from a new Bangladesh?

As Bangladesh navigates a critical political transition with Dr Muhammad Yunus leading the interim government, the nation’s IT sector is voicing urgent needs for reform. Image: Daniel Brown/Unsplash

As Bangladesh navigates a critical political transition with Dr Muhammad Yunus leading the interim government, the nation's IT sector is voicing urgent needs for reform. Md Nahid Islam, one of the key figures in the recent uprising that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime, now oversees the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology as advisor to the interim government. With the new leadership taking their roles, freelancers, entrepreneurs, and IT sector experts are calling for enhanced digital infrastructure and policy adjustments to support the industry's growth.

Towkir Ahmed, a freelancer and entrepreneur, emphasised the necessity of reliable internet access, pointing out the recent internet blackout that paralysed many digital businesses. "Our community demands high-speed broadband at reduced prices, and mobile data should have no validity period. Given the negative impact we've faced, taxes should be eliminated for the IT industry and IT professionals until 2030," he said.

Moreover, Towkir highlighted the importance of bringing global payment systems like PayPal to Bangladesh, which has been a longstanding demand of freelancers. Electricity stability is another critical concern. "The government must ensure a stable electricity supply all over the country, as it is vital for our industry. Additionally, we must explore the feasibility of bringing Starlink to ensure a reliable internet connection. VAT and taxes on computer devices should be reduced," he added.

The recent internet blackout has been a nightmare for freelancers with some of them getting their accounts on freelancing platforms banned. "Due to inactivity, the reach of some of our accounts slowed down. Some of them even had our accounts banned," said Shaikh Abdullah, a Dhaka-based motion designer and video editor. He added, "Not just the financial loss but the reputation loss is a huge factor. I hope the new government will take necessary steps like introducing PayPal, Google pay in Bangladesh. Reliable internet is a must for our day to day work."

"The government should explore the feasibility of Starlink for reliable internet in Bangladesh. Moreover, to purchase good products, we also hope Amazon will be introduced in Bangladesh soon," adds Shaikh.

Pointing out some of the failures of the previous Hasina-led government, Shaikh said, "The previous government did not achieve anything sustainable for the freelancers. They introduced a 'freelancer card' but it did not give us the proper incentives which were promised. Some of the freelancing community leaders were very well connected with the previous government which dimmed the needs of new freelancers."

As the Yunus-led interim government begins its tenure, there is optimism among industry players that critical issues will be addressed, providing a boost to Bangladesh's growing digital economy.

"The expectations from the new regime are exceedingly high. Beyond securing the confidence of the local startup ecosystem, the interim government must also work to restore Bangladesh's reputation within the global startup community. Additionally, it will be crucial for them to streamline bureaucracy in Bangladesh, making it easier for startups to launch, build, attract investment, and scale across all dimensions," said Shahriar Rahman, a doctoral researcher.

Ambareen Reza, Managing Director and Co-founder of Foodpanda, said "Encouraged by our interim ICT advisor's recent remarks, we are hopeful that the internet will soon be recognised as a public utility, ensuring uninterrupted service". "E-commerce businesses have faced significant challenges with VAT and tax, making it crucial to simplify the VAT Act for easier compliance across all sectors," she added.

"To drive digital transformation, we advocate for tax exemptions for IT and software sectors until 2035, VAT waivers for e-commerce transactions to foster transparency, and VAT waivers on warehousing and logistics to speed up e-commerce adoption. We also recommend low-interest loans and extended repayment periods for entrepreneurs to address recent disruptions, along with simpler regulations for stock market enlistment," said Ambareen.

Ambareen also added, "While the Digital Commerce Authority Act 2023 and Data Protection Act 2023 are steps forward, they need careful review and potential revisions to address concerns and enhance the regulatory framework."