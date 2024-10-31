Tech & Startup
Thu Oct 31, 2024 03:58 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 04:04 PM

US invests $825 mln in new semiconductor research centre

Semiconductor US
Image: Florence Lo/Reuters

The US government has recently announced an investment of approximately $825 million to establish a new semiconductor research and development (R&D) facility at the Albany NanoTech Complex in New York. This facility will focus on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology and is part of the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC).

The funding is provided under the CHIPS and Science Act, aimed at enhancing US semiconductor innovation and strengthening the supply chain, according to a government press release, which also states that the investment will be managed by Natcast, the operator of the NSTC.

The Albany NanoTech Complex is recognised as a publicly-owned semiconductor R&D centre in North America and will host the CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator, which will enable research on advanced semiconductor technologies, facilitating the production of smaller, more efficient chips, further states the press release.

