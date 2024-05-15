Ubisoft reveals new Assassin's Creed game set in feudal Japan

Ubisoft has unveiled the latest entry in its acclaimed Assassin's Creed franchise, officially titled Assassin's Creed Shadows. Previously known under the working title Assassin's Creed: Codename Red, this new installment transports players to the rich historical backdrop of feudal Japan, fulfilling a long-standing request from fans of the series. The game is slated for release on November 15th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Windows PC, and Mac.

The announcement was accompanied by a debut trailer that showcased the game's cinematic scope and introduced its two playable characters. Players will step into the roles of Naoe, a skilled shinobi, and Yasuke, a legendary Black samurai. This dual-protagonist feature promises a unique experience, with each character bringing distinct abilities and playstyles. Naoe is depicted using traditional ninja weapons such as the ninjato, wristblade, and kusarigama, while Yasuke wields a formidable katana and dons heavy armour.

Video of Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows: Official World Premiere Trailer

Assassin's Creed Shadows is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec, the studio behind the successful 2018 title Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The game is under the creative direction of Jonathan Dumont. Shadows was first announced in 2022, exciting fans with the prospect of exploring one of the most requested historical settings for the series.

The game marks a return to the open-world RPG format, following last year's Assassin's Creed Mirage, which took a more streamlined approach to the franchise's longstanding formula. Shadows is just one of several projects Ubisoft has in development for the Assassin's Creed series. Other upcoming titles include Assassin's Creed Jade, a mobile game set in the Qin dynasty of China, and the enigmatic Assassin's Creed Codename: Hexe, described by Ubisoft executive producer Marc-Alexis Cote as "a very different type of Assassin's Creed game." Hexe is being helmed by creative director Clint Hocking, known for his work on Watch Dogs Legion and Far Cry 2.

In addition, Ubisoft is working on Assassin's Creed Codename: Infinity, which Cote described in 2022 as "not a game per se," but rather "a hub that will unite all our different experiences and players in meaningful ways."