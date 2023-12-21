Twitter/X down for users worldwide

Twitter/X was down for over an hour on Thursday.

Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, encountered a significant disruption earlier today, rendering the service largely inoperative for over an hour. This widespread outage affected users across the globe, with both mobile and web versions of the platform showing signs of malfunction.

The problem first came to light just before 11:00 AM Bangladesh time, according to user reports collated on DownDetector, a website that tracks outages of various online services. These reports peaked as the platform remained unresponsive, causing a flurry of user reactions and inquiries about the service disruption.

In the mobile applications, users experienced an inability to refresh their timelines, a critical feature for real-time updates that the platform is known for. On the web, users were greeted with a static message stating, "Welcome to X! This is the best place to see what's happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now," replacing the usual dynamic flow of tweets and interactions.

Netblocks, a global internet tracking entity, reported this incident as a "significant international outage." Importantly, they clarified that the outage was not due to any country-level internet blocks or filters, suggesting the issue originated from within X's own systems.

As of approximately 12:30 PM Bangladesh time, shortly before this report, normal service on X was resumed.

As of yet, X has not issued a formal statement regarding the cause of the outage.