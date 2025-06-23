Tesla launches robotaxi service in Texas: report

Tesla has begun offering paid self-driving taxi rides in Austin, Texas, marking its first commercial robotaxi service, according to a recent Reuters report.

The limited trial involves about 10 specially equipped Tesla vehicles operating in a defined area. As per Reuters, social media influencers shared videos of $4.20 rides using a new Tesla robotaxi app, with human monitors in the front seat.

The launch comes as Texas implements new autonomous vehicle regulations requiring state permits for driverless operations starting September 1. The rules maintain Texas' business-friendly approach while adding basic safety oversight.

As per the report, industry experts caution that scaling the service will take years, noting Tesla's camera-only system differs from competitors using additional sensors. The move represents a crucial test for Tesla, whose market value heavily depends on autonomous driving technology.

While a significant milestone, analysts warn this is just the first step in what remains a challenging path to full commercialisation of self-driving taxis.