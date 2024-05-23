A stellar gaming experience: The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) is a stellar gaming laptop that excels in nearly every aspect. Its combination of powerful performance, stunning display, and portability makes it an excellent choice for gamers and content creators alike. Photo: Tech/The Daily Star

As the gaming laptop market continues to evolve, ASUS has once again raised the bar with the release of the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024). This latest iteration boasts impressive specifications and promises to deliver an outstanding gaming experience. After spending a week with the G14, testing it with various games and applications, here is our comprehensive review.

Design and build quality

The first thing that strikes you about the ROG Zephyrus G14 is its sleek and compact design. Weighing in at just 1.50 kg and measuring 31.15 x 22 x 1.59~1.63 cm, it's one of the most portable gaming laptops on the market. The magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis exudes a premium feel, and the customisability of the AniMe Matrix™ LED display on the lid adds a personal touch.

Display

The 14" ROG Nebula Display OLED is truly a sight to behold. With a 3K (2880 x 1800) resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and a response time of 0.2 ms, it delivers crisp and vibrant visuals. The 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage ensures accurate and rich colours, making it ideal not only for gaming but also for content creation. The addition of G-SYNC® and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 further enhances the viewing experience, reducing screen tearing and providing deep blacks and stunning contrasts.

However, the high resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate do take a toll on battery life, especially during gaming sessions.

Performance

Under the hood, the G14 is powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 8000 Series processor, which features 8 cores and 16 threads. This, combined with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU with a Max TGP of 90 W, makes the laptop a beast in terms of performance. During our testing, we played several demanding games.

Cyberpunk 2077: Running on high settings, the game maintained a smooth 60+ FPS, showcasing the G14's capability to handle graphically intensive titles.

Running on high settings, the game maintained a smooth 60+ FPS, showcasing the G14's capability to handle graphically intensive titles. Elden Ring: The game looked stunning on the OLED display, with fluid frame rates hovering around 70 FPS on high settings.

The game looked stunning on the OLED display, with fluid frame rates hovering around 70 FPS on high settings. Apex Legends: Competitive shooters demand high refresh rates, and the G14 did not disappoint, consistently delivering 120 FPS on medium to high settings.

Thermals and noise

One of the significant concerns with gaming laptops is heat management. The G14 employs an advanced cooling system that includes a vapour chamber and liquid metal on the CPU, which efficiently dissipates heat. During extended gaming sessions, the laptop remained relatively cool, with the keyboard area only slightly warm to the touch. The fan noise, although noticeable under heavy load, was not overly distracting and quieter than many other gaming laptops we've tested. However, the fan noise could still be a drawback in quieter environments or for those sensitive to sound.

Battery life

Gaming laptops are notorious for poor battery life, but the G14 pleasantly surprised us. With a 73 Wh battery, we managed to get around 6 hours of mixed usage, including web browsing, video streaming, and light gaming. While heavy gaming on battery significantly reduces this time, it's still impressive for a device with such powerful internals. That said, the battery life can be a limitation for those who need to game on the go without access to a power outlet.

Audio and connectivity

The audio experience on the G14 is exceptional, thanks to the stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® support. The sound is clear, loud, and immersive, enhancing the gaming and media consumption experience. The laptop also features Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation, which is great for communication during multiplayer gaming sessions or virtual meetings.

Connectivity options are plentiful, with USB4®, Type-C®, and Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI® 2.1, a Micro SD card reader, and an audio jack. The inclusion of WiFi 6E and Bluetooth® v5.3 ensures fast and stable wireless connections. However, the lack of an Ethernet port might be a downside for those who prefer a wired connection for gaming.

Verdict

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is a stellar gaming laptop that excels in nearly every aspect. Its combination of powerful performance, stunning display, and portability makes it an excellent choice for gamers and content creators alike. Whether you're playing the latest AAA titles or engaging in competitive esports, the G14 delivers a top-tier experience. While it does come with a premium price tag, the features and performance it offers justify the investment. For anyone in the market for a new gaming laptop, the ROG Zephyrus G14 is highly recommended.