Shomi Kaiser resigns as e-CAB president

Shomi Kaiser has resigned from her position as president of the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (stylised as e-CAB). She submitted her resignation letter to the executive council of e-CAB on the organization's letterhead today, requesting immediate implementation.

In her resignation letter, Kaiser cited health concerns and her doctor's advice as reasons for stepping down. She stated, "I am resigning from the post of e-CAB President due to my current physical condition and as per my doctor's advice. I request that the resignation take immediate effect. The present Executive Committee (EC) of e-CAB will be responsible for continuing the work in my absence until the election."

Jahangir Alam Shovon, Executive Director of e-Cab confirmed the resignation of Shomi Kaiser to The Daily Star. He said, "According to the current guidelines Mohammad Sahab Uddin, Senior Vice President of e-Cab will become the acting president of e-Cab."

Kaiser first became the president of e-CAB in 2018. She was re-elected in 2022 after her panel won a majority in the organisation's first direct elections, securing her the presidency for the 2022–24 term. The executive committee election for the 2024–26 term was scheduled for July 27, with a panel led by Kaiser contesting again. However, the election has been postponed due to the current situation in the country.