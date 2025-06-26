Shikho partners with Meta to launch AI literacy course in Bangladesh

Shikho, the edtech platform, has recently announced a partnership with Meta to develop and deliver a new AI literacy course aimed at broadening public understanding of artificial intelligence (AI).

According to Shahir Chowdhury, Founder and CEO of Shikho, it will be a "first-of-its-kind course on AI literacy in Bangladesh."

"The course that we are planning with Meta will be available for free on our Shikho platform around October 2025. The course will be available in Bangla," said Shahir.

The announcement comes shortly before the expected public rollout of Shikho AI, a tool that offers instant, curriculum-aligned academic support to users across the country.