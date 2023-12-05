Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launched in Bangladesh

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G has been launched in Bangladesh.

Samsung has recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G in Bangladesh.

The phone features a 6,000 mAh battery, 25 W fast charging support, a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor, a 6.6-inch full HD+ display, and One UI 5.1 Core based on Android 13. As for the camera, it has a 50 MP triple camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and 13 MP selfie lens.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G will be available in dark blue and light blue colours. It is priced at BDT 31,999.