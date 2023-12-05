Tech & Startup
Tue Dec 5, 2023 05:30 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 5, 2023 05:37 PM

Tech & Startup
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launched in Bangladesh

Samsung Galaxy M14
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G has been launched in Bangladesh.

Samsung has recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G in Bangladesh.

The phone features a 6,000 mAh battery, 25 W fast charging support, a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor, a 6.6-inch full HD+ display, and One UI 5.1 Core based on Android 13. As for the camera, it has a 50 MP triple camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and 13 MP selfie lens. 

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G will be available in dark blue and light blue colours. It is priced at BDT 31,999.

Related topic:
Samsung Galaxy M14Samsung Galaxy M14 priceSamsung Galaxy M14 BangladeshSamsung Galaxy M14 features
