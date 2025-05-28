Samsung Galaxy A26 5G and A36 5G launched in Bangladesh

Samsung has recently launched its Galaxy A26 5G and A36 5G smartphones in Bangladesh.

According to a press release, these models are equipped with AI features such as 'Circle to Search' - which allows people to search by circling on the screen, Google Gemini - which enables smarter suggestions and productivity tools, and tools like Create Filter and Object Eraser.

Both models come with super-AMOLED displays, 6.7-inch FHD+ displays with 120 Hz refresh rate, 50 MP primary lenses, 5,000 mAh batteries, and Samsung Knox Vault.

Galaxy A26 5G is equipped with Exynos 1580 processor, whereas Galaxy A36 5G has Snapdragon 6 Gen3. Galaxy A26 5G comes with 25 W fast charging, and Galaxy A36 5G comes with 45 W fast charging.

Galaxy A26 5G is currently priced at BDT 34,999 for the 8/128 GB variant. It comes in two colours: Black and Mint.

Galaxy A36 5G is currently priced at BDT 39,999 for the 8/128 GB variant and BDT 44,999 for the 8/256 GB variant. It comes in three colours: Awesome Lavender, Black, and Lime.