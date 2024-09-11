Tech & Startup
Reuters, Seoul/New Delhi
Wed Sep 11, 2024 05:19 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 05:24 PM

Samsung Electronics to fire 30% of overseas employees: report 

Samsung Electronics job cuts
The plan will be implemented by the end of this year and will impact jobs across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa, according to confidential sources. Image: Hans Olav Lien/Wikimedia

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is planning on letting go of up to 30% of its employees working overseas at specific divisions, according to a recent report by Reuters.

As per the report, two sources close to the matter said that the tech giant has instructed subsidiaries worldwide to reduce sales and marketing staff by about 15% and the administrative staff by up to 30%.

The plan will be implemented by the end of this year and will impact jobs across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa, one person said. Six other people familiar with the matter also confirmed Samsung's planned global headcount reduction.

It is not clear how many people would be let go and which countries and business units would be most affected.

The sources declined to be named because the scope and details of the job cuts remained confidential.

In a statement, Samsung said workforce adjustments conducted at some overseas operations were routine, and aimed at improving efficiency. It said there are no specific targets for the plans, adding that they are not impacting its production staff.

SamsungSamsung Electronicstech layoffs
Apple Google
