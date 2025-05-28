Tech & Startup
Salesforce to acquire data management firm Informatica for $8 billion

Salesforce logo
Informatica attracted interest from at least five potential buyers, including private equity firm Thoma Bravo, before Salesforce secured the deal. Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Salesforce has announced plans to acquire data management firm Informatica for about $8 billion, marking its largest deal since purchasing Slack for $27.7 billion in 2021. According to a recent Reuters report on the matter, this all-cash offer of $25 per share represents a 30% premium over Informatica's recent stock price.  

The acquisition signals Salesforce's renewed focus on major mergers after a period of relative inactivity amid pressure from activist investors like Elliott Management to improve profitability, states the report. Informatica attracted interest from at least five potential buyers, including private equity firm Thoma Bravo, before Salesforce secured the deal.  

The purchase aims to strengthen Salesforce's position in the competitive AI market by enhancing its data management capabilities. "This creates the most complete, agent-ready data platform," said CEO Marc Benioff, referencing the company's growing portfolio of AI tools like Agentforce, which automates recruiting and customer service tasks and has already secured over 1,000 paid customers, adds the report.  

Analysts note the move helps Salesforce compete with larger tech rivals by expanding its enterprise data offerings. The deal, expected to close by early 2026, will be financed through cash reserves and new debt. Salesforce anticipates the acquisition will boost operating margins starting in its second year, further adds the report.

This continues Salesforce's history of strategic acquisitions, including its $15.7 billion purchase of Tableau in 2019, though past deals have drawn scrutiny for their impact on profitability.

