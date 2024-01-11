Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Jan 11, 2024 10:54 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 11:27 AM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Team, AI-based collaborative workspace

Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Jan 11, 2024 10:54 AM Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 11:27 AM
ChatGPT Team
With ChatGPT Team, OpenAI plans on introducing a collaborative workplace platform where businesses can securely manage and control their data. Image: Unsplash

OpenAI has just launched ChatGPT Team, a new version of the popular chatbot ChatGPT that is designed for corporate use. Similar to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise, ChatGPT Team will be a paid service, ranging from $25 to $30 per month.

With ChatGPT Team, OpenAI plans on introducing a collaborative workplace platform where businesses can securely manage and control their data. The company added that the generative AI model will not learn from or use the data for training purposes.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

ChatGPT comes with GPT-4 with 32K context window, DALL-E 3, GPT-4 with Vision, Browsing, and Advanced Data Analysis with higher message caps, as well as an admin console for team management, as per OpenAI in an official blog post.

According to the company, ChatGPT Team can be customised to fit a variety of functions, including document assistance, data analysis, web browsing, tech support, text extraction, and coding assistance. It also supports input and output for both images and voice.

The pricing of ChatGPT Team varies based on billing periods: US$25 per month per user when billed annually, and US$30 per month per user when billed monthly.

Related topic:
OpenAIchatgpt
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Sam Altman OpenAI

Sam Altman vs. OpenAI: what happened so far

ChatGPT on screen

Scammers could use ChatGPT to conduct massive frauds: Sophos

2w ago
OpenAI logo

OpenAI sued by writers for copyright infringement

CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman fires board that fired him

Sam Altman fires board that fired him

The New York Times office

The New York Times sues OpenAI and Microsoft

1w ago
সুপ্রিম কোর্ট
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

২ আইনজীবী সুপ্রিম কোর্টে ৪ সপ্তাহ মামলা পরিচালনা করতে পারবেন না

চিঠির বিষয়ে লিখিত ব্যাখ্যা দিতে বলেছেন আপিল বিভাগ

২১ মিনিট আগে
|দূষণ

বিশ্বের সবচেয়ে দূষিত বাতাসের শহর আজ ঢাকা

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification