OpenAI launches ChatGPT Team, AI-based collaborative workspace

OpenAI has just launched ChatGPT Team, a new version of the popular chatbot ChatGPT that is designed for corporate use. Similar to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise, ChatGPT Team will be a paid service, ranging from $25 to $30 per month.

With ChatGPT Team, OpenAI plans on introducing a collaborative workplace platform where businesses can securely manage and control their data. The company added that the generative AI model will not learn from or use the data for training purposes.

ChatGPT comes with GPT-4 with 32K context window, DALL-E 3, GPT-4 with Vision, Browsing, and Advanced Data Analysis with higher message caps, as well as an admin console for team management, as per OpenAI in an official blog post.

According to the company, ChatGPT Team can be customised to fit a variety of functions, including document assistance, data analysis, web browsing, tech support, text extraction, and coding assistance. It also supports input and output for both images and voice.

The pricing of ChatGPT Team varies based on billing periods: US$25 per month per user when billed annually, and US$30 per month per user when billed monthly.