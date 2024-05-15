OnePlus officially launched in Bangladesh

The brand also unveiled its first-ever made-in-Bangladesh smartphone, the Nord N30 SE 5G and announced to offer free repair services for the 'green line' issue

Technology brand OnePlus has officially entered the Bangladeshi market. At an event held in Dhaka on Tuesday, the brand has launched its first-ever locally produced smartphone, the Nord N30 SE 5G, and introduced its after-sales services in Bangladesh.

According to OnePlus, the company will offer free repair services for vertical line, or 'green line', issues on displays of global version smartphones, regardless of warranty status across 22 service centers and 13 service points in the country. Additionally, OnePlus Bangladesh announced that it will be providing a 7-day replacement warranty and a 12-month service warranty for its global version smartphones.

The Nord N30 SE 5G, the first OnePlus smartphone made in Bangladesh, is available for pre-order starting today and will be in stores from May 22, priced at BDT 15,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB ROM variant.

Menk Wang, CEO of OnePlus Bangladesh, stated that the launch in Bangladesh is a significant step in the company's mission to share advanced technology globally. OnePlus aims to offer its full range of products in Bangladesh, including flagship models, the Nord series, and IoT products such as the OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Pad 2.