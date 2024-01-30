Tech & Startup
Reuters
Tue Jan 30, 2024 03:46 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 04:00 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Neuralink chip implanted in human brain for the first time: Elon Musk

Reuters
Tue Jan 30, 2024 03:46 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 04:00 PM
Neuralink
The implants' "ultra-fine" threads help transmit signals in participants' brains, Neuralink has said. Image: Reuters file photo

Neuralink has, for the first time, successfully implanted a chip in the brain of a human patient earlier this week, as per Elon Musk, founder of the brain-chip startup.

"Initial results show promising neuron spike detection," Musk said in a post on the social media platform X on Monday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Spikes are activity by neurons, which the National Institute of Health describes as cells that use electrical and chemical signals to send information around the brain and to the body.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had given the company clearance last year to conduct its first trial to test its implant on humans, a critical milestone in the startup's ambitions to help patients overcome paralysis and a host of neurological conditions.

In September, Neuralink said it received approval for recruitment for the human trial. The study uses a robot to surgically place a brain-computer interface (BCI) implant in a region of the brain that controls the intention to move, Neuralink said previously, adding that its initial goal is to enable people to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone.

The implants' "ultra-fine" threads help transmit signals in participants' brains, Neuralink has said. The first product from Neuralink would be called Telepathy, Musk said in a separate post on X.

The startup's PRIME Study is a trial for its wireless brain-computer interface to evaluate the safety of the implant and surgical robot.

Neuralink did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further details.

The company has faced calls for scrutiny regarding its safety protocols. Reuters reported earlier this month that the company was fined for violating U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) rules regarding the movement of hazardous materials.

The company was valued at about $5 billion last June, but four lawmakers in late November asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Musk had misled investors about the safety of its technology after veterinary records showed problems with the implants on monkeys included paralysis, seizures and brain swelling.

Musk wrote in a social media post on September 10 that "no monkey has died as a result of a Neuralink implant". He added that the company chose "terminal" monkeys to minimise risk to healthy ones.

Related topic:
Elon Muskneuralinkneuralink brain chip
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Elon Musk biopic rights clinched by A24, Darren Aronofsky to direct

Elon Musk

Elon Musk to open his own university in Texas

SpaceX officials in Dhaka

Elon Musk's satellite company officials now in Dhaka

Green Day slams Trump's ‘MAGA agenda’ during NYE show

Green Day slams Trump's ‘MAGA agenda’ during NYE show

3w ago
X formerly Twitter

False claims on Israel-Hamas war mushroom online, put focus on Musk's X

সবজির দামবৃদ্ধির দায় কার?
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

সবজির দামবৃদ্ধির দায় কার?

‘আকাশছোঁয়া দামের এই সময়ে আমরা কীভাবে বাঁচব?’

এইমাত্র
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

দুদকের মামলার বিষয়ে যা বললেন ড. ইউনূসের আইনজীবী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification