Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:07 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:20 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup

Musk says no to Tesla-xAI merger

Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:07 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:20 PM
Tech & Startup Desk
Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:07 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:20 PM
Elon Musk xAI Tesla
The comment comes just one day after Musk suggested he might ask Tesla shareholders to vote on potential investments in xAI, calling the idea "great". Photo: Allison Robbert/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Elon Musk has clarified that he opposes merging his electric car company Tesla with his artificial intelligence startup xAI, the company behind the Grok chatbot. The billionaire entrepreneur recently made the statement in response to a user poll on X, simply replying "No" when asked if Tesla investors should support such a merger.  

The comment comes just one day after Musk suggested he might ask Tesla shareholders to vote on potential investments in xAI, calling the idea "great". His latest remarks create uncertainty about future collaboration between his companies, which already share some technology and talent.  

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

xAI, recently valued at $80 billion after acquiring X (formerly Twitter) for $33 billion, has been seeking funding at valuations as high as $200 billion, according to a report by Reuters. The Wall Street Journal revealed Saturday that Musk's SpaceX committed $2 billion to xAI's latest funding round.  

While Musk hasn't explained his reversal, the decision keeps Tesla focused on vehicle manufacturing while allowing xAI to develop AI products separately. The move comes as xAI competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT and other AI services, with Grok positioned as a more controversial alternative.

Related topic:
Elon Muskxaitesla
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tesla diner

Elon Musk's Tesla diner reportedly near completion

3m ago
xAI Grok

xAI’s Grok chatbot is now available as open-source on Github

1y ago
Elon Musk TikTok

Elon Musk does not want to buy TikTok

5m ago

Tesla hits $1 trillion market value as Musk-backed Trump win fans optimism

8m ago
Elon Musk xAI

Musk denies report his AI company secures $500 million toward $1 billion funding goal

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ইসির ওয়েবসাইট থেকে সরানো হলো ‘নৌকা’ প্রতীক

আওয়ামী লীগের নিবন্ধন স্থগিত হওয়ার পর এবার তাদের নির্বাচনী প্রতীক ‘নৌকা’ ওয়েবসাইট থেকে সরিয়ে ফেলেছে নির্বাচন কমিশন (ইসি)।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘দেশে ভিক্ষুক নেই’ মন্তব্যে চাকরি খোয়ালেন কিউবার মন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে