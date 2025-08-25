Tech & Startup
Musk launches new company called ‘Macrohard’

Elon Musk
Musk first hinted at the project in an X post on July 14, 2025, when he announced plans for a “multi-agent AI software company” under xAI. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Elon Musk has announced plans for a new AI software company called Macrohard, describing it as a "purely AI software company" in a post on X dated August 22. He stated that while the name was "tongue-in-cheek," the project is "very real."

According to Musk, Macrohard aims to replicate the functions of traditional software companies such as Microsoft, arguing that since these firms do not manufacture physical hardware, it should be possible to simulate them entirely with AI. He has also taken aim at Microsoft in the past, once tweeting in 2021: "Macrohard >> Microsoft."

Musk first hinted at the project in an X post on July 14, 2025, when he announced plans for a "multi-agent AI software company" under xAI. In that post, he said the Grok chatbot would spawn "hundreds of specialised coding and image/video generation/understanding agents all working together," which would then emulate human use of software in virtual machines  "until the result is excellent." He described the effort as a "macro challenge and a hard problem with stiff competition."

Trademark records show that X.AI, LLC filed an application for the 'Macrohard' name on August 1 with the US Patent and Trademark Office. The Nevada-registered company, with an office in Palo Alto, California, paid $2,300 to secure the mark across two classes.

The filing marks Musk's latest effort to expand xAI's operations as competition intensifies in the AI sector.

