Internet freedom in Bangladesh declined in 2024, study finds

Internet freedom in Bangladesh experienced notable declines in 2024. A latest report by Freedom House, titled Freedom on the Net 2024: The Struggle for Trust Online, highlights how online speech were increasingly stifled, with activists and journalists facing intimidation and targeted restrictions by the then-government.

Freedom House, a US-based pro-democracy research group, ranked Bangladesh as 'Partly Free' with an overall score of 40 out of 100 in its 2024 internet freedom assessment. For comparison, Freedom House ranked Bangladesh 'Partly Free' with a score of 44 in its 2019 edition of the report. In 2024, the country also scored 15 out of 40 in political rights and 25 out of 60 in civil liberties.

Targeting of activists and opposition figures

The study, conducted between June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024, finds that during the last election period, online activists and journalists critical of the Awami League (AL) government faced increased harassment, with some subjected to physical violence. Opposition supporters, particularly from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), encountered online censorship, arrest, and intimidation. In multiple instances, internet access was throttled to suppress anti-government rallies, most notably in July and October 2023, further limiting the free flow of information.

The government's handling of dissent also extended to targeted actions against media outlets. For instance, authorities shut down CplusTV, a news-sharing YouTube and Facebook channel, and C Vision, another news-sharing Facebook page, in July 2023. The closures were attributed to the channels' lack of operating licenses, yet observers suggest that the timing and selective targeting, ahead of the elections, raise questions about media freedom.

Legislative measures deepen digital surveillance

The now-repealed Digital Security Act (DSA) of 2018 was replaced in September 2023 by the Cyber Security Act (CSA), which has retained many of the DSA's controversial provisions. Though the CSA reduces certain penalties, it continued to criminalise online speech, and critics argue it fosters an environment where self-censorship is pervasive. Under both laws, police were authorised to conduct warrantless searches and arrests, fueling an atmosphere of fear and self-censorship among internet users.

The CSA's broad provisions include penalties for content deemed to harm religious sentiments or national symbols, carrying fines of up to 10 million taka or up to five years of imprisonment. Additionally, the CSA led to harassment of government critics, including civil rights advocates and journalists. In September 2023, the Cyber Tribunal of Dhaka sentenced two prominent human rights defenders to prison under the CSA for publishing information critical of the government.

A network of 'fake experts' and online manipulation

The study details that a September 2023 report from AFP uncovered a network of fake experts posing as scholars to generate pro-government content. These individuals, impersonating academics and attributing fabricated quotes to real analysts, had produced hundreds of articles in support of government policies. This disinformation effort included influential platforms like China's state-owned Xinhua and US-based Foreign Policy, and created an echo chamber of positive government narratives.

The manipulation of online content extended to deepfake technology, used to distribute fake videos targeting opposition figures such as Tarique Rahman, the BNP's acting chairman. These videos aimed to discredit opposition leaders and shape public opinion against them, reinforcing the then-government's narrative.

Technological control over internet infrastructure

The study also details how authorities exercised technical control over the internet by throttling access during opposition rallies and student protests. For instance, in October 2023, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) mandated an internet shutdown for nine hours during a BNP rally, impacting journalists' ability to report on the event. The state's grip on internet infrastructure was strengthened by the government-owned Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCPLC), which controls 75 per cent of the country's international internet traffic.

Bangladesh also saw one of its most severe internet blackouts in history during the student-led protests in July 2024, which culminated in the resignation of Sheikh Hasina on August 5. Initially sparked by opposition to a government jobs quota system, the protests rapidly escalated into a nationwide movement demanding political change and accountability. In response, the government imposed sweeping internet shutdowns, initially cutting off mobile internet services and subsequently blocking broadband for several days