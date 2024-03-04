Green hydrogen plant in stainless steel inaugurated in India

India's first green hydrogen plant in the stainless steel sector located in Hisar, Haryana, was inaugurated today with the objective of cutting carbon emissions by nearly 2,700 tonnes per year.

It will be the world's first off-grid green hydrogen plant for the steel industry and the world's first green hydrogen plant with rooftop and floating solar. The project aims to reduce carbon emissions by 54,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions over the next two decades, an official statement said.

India's national green hydrogen mission was launched last year with an outlay of around Rs 20,000 crore to make India a global hub for the production, usage and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives. The mission is also supporting pilot projects in the steel sector with a budget of around Rs 500 crore until the Financial Year 2029-30.

"As a government, we are encouraging companies, citizens, and state governments to focus on 'green growth' and 'green jobs' to achieve the target of net zero carbon emission by 2070," Minister for Steel and Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said while virtually inaugurating the green hydrogen plant.