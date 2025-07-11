Grameenphone launches ‘One’

Tech & Startup
Fri Jul 11, 2025 06:40 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 06:45 PM

GP One
Image: Md. Zahidur Rabbi.

Grameenphone (GP) has launched a new platform called 'Grameenphone One', introducing a suite of digital tools and services at an event in Dhaka on July 11.

Among the services was GP Shield, a cyber-protection service designed to guard users against malware and online threats. Also announced was Bioscope+, an OTT platform offering content from 11 different platforms.

The company also introduced One Games, which brings together more than 5,000 online games. GP also provided updates on its wireless home broadband service GPFi and Alo, an IoT solution.

At the event, BTRC Chairman Major General (retd) Md Emdad Ul Bari acknowledged the role mobile network operators have played in expanding connectivity across the country, but stressed that challenges remain. "About three to four crore people in Bangladesh are still out of this connectivity, and telcos should work on that matter," he said. "If telcos really want to be enablers and help people, then they should not just target consumer surplus."

Bari also urged telecom industry stakeholders to collaborate in addressing real-world problems, improve network performance, and close industry gaps. 

At the event, Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer of Grameenphone, acknowledged the BTRC Chairman's remarks and expressed willingness to collaborate on future initiatives.

