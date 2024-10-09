Grameenphone launches Bangladesh’s first limitless internet packs

Customers can access the new internet packs via the MyGP app, USSD (*121#), or direct recharge. Image: Tech Desk

Grameenphone has introduced the country's first speed-based limitless internet packs. The newly launched packages are designed to accommodate varying customer needs, with choices based on connection speeds and duration.

The limitless internet packs are available in three tiers: a 7-day pack with speeds up to 10 Mbps priced at BDT 269, a 30-day pack with speeds up to 10 Mbps for BDT 899, and a 30-day pack providing speeds up to 15 Mbps for BDT 998. These packages allow customers unrestricted internet usage within their chosen speed limits for the duration of the pack.

Customers can access the new internet packs via the MyGP app, USSD (*121#), or direct recharge.