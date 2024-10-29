Gmail will now help you write emails with AI

Google has expanded its "Help me write" tool to Gmail's web interface, enabling users to draft or adjust emails using Gemini, the company's AI model. This feature, already available on mobile, allows users to compose email drafts or receive suggestions to formalise, elaborate, or condense messages. However, the functionality remains limited to Google One AI Premium subscribers and Workspace users with the Gemini add-on.

The tool will present a prompt when users open a blank draft, inviting them to use the AI-powered assistance for faster email composition. To further streamline the experience, Google has introduced a "polish" shortcut, which appears on email drafts containing more than 12 words. For web users, this can be accessed by clicking the shortcut or using the Ctrl + H keyboard command.

Mobile users will also experience an updated refinement feature. The existing "Refine my draft" option, previously available through a swipe action, will be replaced by an automatic polish function. Once activated, the app will use the "polish" shortcut to refine the message, with options to further adjust the text through Google's AI-powered editing tools.

The rollout of this tool on Gmail's web platform, including the newly introduced polish shortcut, begins today and will be implemented in stages.