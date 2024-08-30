Footsteps co-founder Shah Rafayat named Asia 21 Next Generation Fellow

Shah Rafayat Chowdhury, co-founder of the social venture organisation Footsteps, has been selected as one of the 38 young leaders to join the Asia 21 Next Generation Fellows for 2024. This fellowship, organised by the Asia Society, recognises emerging leaders across the continent. Chowdhury will participate in the Asia 21 Summit, which is scheduled to take place from December 6 to 8 in Singapore, where the cohort will be inaugurated and will engage in discussions on the future of Asia.

Footsteps, founded in 2013, has focused on addressing key challenges in Bangladesh, particularly those related to extreme poverty. The Asia Society recognised Chowdhury's dedication and innovative approach through Footsteps, which aligns with the values of the Asia 21 program. Chowdhury mentioned that the Asia Society reached out to him to complete an evaluation process that led to his selection.

As an Asia 21 Fellow, Chowdhury will attend the Asia 21 Summit, where he will meet other young leaders from across Asia. The summit will provide a platform for the cohort to discuss initiatives and collaborations aimed at addressing critical issues in the region. While details of his role in the program are yet to be finalised, Chowdhury expressed his anticipation for the summit and the opportunities it presents.

The summit offers Chowdhury a chance to expand his network and explore potential partnerships that could further benefit the development sector in Bangladesh. He highlighted the importance of connecting with other leaders to foster partnerships and discussions that could have a broader impact on Asia as a whole.

Footsteps currently operates five major programs focused on empowering marginalised communities in Bangladesh. The organisation uses innovative, locally-driven approaches to impact the lives of over 600,000 people. Their programs cover various aspects of community development, including access to clean water, sanitation, education, and livelihood opportunities, aiming to create sustainable, long-term change.