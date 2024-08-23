Floods disrupt mobile services in 10 districts; 1428 mobile towers out of order

616 out of 653 mobile towers in Feni are currently non-functional. Image: VD Photography/Unsplash

At least 10.6 percent of mobile towers in 10 districts of Bangladesh have been rendered non-operational due to the ongoing flood situation, according to data from the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

A BTRC report, released on Friday, revealed that out of 13,491 mobile sites or towers in the affected districts, 1,428 were out of order as of 5 PM. Despite the challenging conditions, 11,812 towers remain operational, providing continued service to the flood-hit regions.

Feni district has been hit the hardest, with more than 94 percent of its mobile towers out of service. 616 out of 653 towers in Feni are currently non-functional, severely disrupting communication in the area, the report says.

Other districts have also experienced significant outages, including 348 towers in Cumilla, 226 in Noakhali, and 91 in Chattogram. Additional disruptions were reported in Lakshmipur (56 towers), Brahmanbaria (10), Khagrachhari (36), Habiganj (1), Moulvibazar (36), and Sylhet (8).