Enter the Gungeon and Exit the Gungeon are coming to mobile

The mobile release introduces a new playable character, The Lamb, from the game Cult of the Lamb. Image: Devolver Digital.

Enter the Gungeon, a popular roguelike game, and its spin-off Exit the Gungeon are set to arrive on mobile platforms, publisher Devolver Digital confirmed on June 18. However, no specific release date was announced.

The titles will be released on both iOS and Android, with pre-orders now available via the App Store and Google Play.

According to Devolver Digital, Enter the Gungeon, first launched in 2016, has been adapted for mobile with touch-friendly controls tailored for handheld devices. The reworked version also includes online co-operative multiplayer, allowing players to team up remotely - a long-requested feature among fans.

The mobile release introduces a new playable character, The Lamb, from the game Cult of the Lamb. The character brings unique abilities influenced by the cult-themed simulator, states the video game publisher.

Meanwhile, Exit the Gungeon will return to iOS after being removed from Apple Arcade in 2023. It will also become available to Android users for the first time.

The release of both titles is expected to generate renewed interest in the franchise ahead of the upcoming Enter the Gungeon 2, which is slated for launch next year.