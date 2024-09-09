Tech & Startup
Elon Musk promotes post suggesting women can't think freely due to 'Low T'

Elon Musk
Elon Musk.

Elon Musk, one of the most influential figures in tech, is once again courting controversy—this time by endorsing a deeply sexist post by Autism Capital on X (formerly Twitter). The post, which Musk promoted, argues that decision-making should be reserved for "high-status males," and suggests that women and men with low testosterone ("low T") are incapable of independent critical thinking.

elon_musk_repost
Screenshot of the controversial post on X by Elon Musk.

Musk's endorsement of such divisive rhetoric has drawn widespread criticism, particularly for its reductive view of critical thinking as a skill exclusive to a small elite group of "high-status" men. For many, the real issue is not just the content of the post, but the influence Musk wields in promoting such views. With his vast social media following and significant cultural impact, Musk's endorsement of this post carries weight, amplifying narrow, exclusionary ideas that have the potential to shape public discourse in damaging ways.

This incident is not Musk's first brush with accusations of sexism. Earlier this year, in June, SpaceX and Musk were hit with a lawsuit from eight engineers who claimed they were fired for raising concerns about sexual harassment and discrimination against women within the company.

