Degree or coding skills not a must to get hired by Apple: Tim Cook

"We hire people from all walks of life. Some have college degrees, some don't. We have people that code, people that don't," said Tim Cook in a recent interview. Image: Getty Images/AFP

In a recent interview with pop artist Dua Lipa, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, provided valuable insights into the qualities he deems essential for prospective employees at the tech giant. Beyond the conventional requirements of degrees and coding skills, Cook emphasised the significance of collaboration, inquisitiveness, and creativity in shaping Apple's unique work culture.

Looking to get into Apple? You would do well to cultivate these traits. Keep in mind that it's not just about what you know but how you collaborate, question, and create in the ever-evolving landscape of technology.

Do you need to know coding or have a degree to work at Apple?

When asked what kind of qualifications one would need to work at Apple, Cook emphasised that college degrees and knowing how to code aren't always essential. He said, "We hire people from all walks of life. Some have college degrees, some don't. We have people that code, people that don't."

However, even though Apple hires a lot of employees who don't know how to code or don't code on a daily basis, Cook recommended that everyone should still learn how to code. "I think coding is a form of expressing yourself. It's the only global language we share."

Collaborative skills: the power of 1+1=3

During the interview, Cook paid special attention to 'collaboration', explaining how it's one of the key characteristics he looks for in his employees. "Can they collaborate? Do they deeply believe that 1 plus 1 equals 3?" he said when explaining this fundamental trait. He also added that he tries to be a leader who "deeply believes in collaboration", emphasising that bouncing ideas off one another in a team creates a bigger idea one person could generate on their own.

Ask the right questions: curiosity as a driving force

In addition to collaborative skills, Cook expressed his admiration for curiosity and the ability to ask the right questions. He appreciates individuals who delve into understanding how things work and why people think the way they do. He believes that asking the important "how" and "why" questions shows dedication to creating user-friendly and accessible products.

Creative skills: seeing around the corner

Cook revealed that Apple actively seeks individuals who possess a creative flair. "We are looking for people that can see around the corner," he stated, adding that Apple wants to create products that "people can't live without but they didn't know they needed". As such, a person with the right creative talents can pinpoint those needs and usher in brand-new, innovative ideas.