Apple concerned AI photo editing could distort reality

Apple is taking a cautious approach towards the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in photo editing, expressing concerns about the technology's impact on how people perceive the authenticity of images. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Apple's software chief Craig Federighi discussed the company's deliberations over incorporating AI-powered image editing tools in its upcoming iOS 18.1 update.

Federighi revealed that while Apple's new "Clean Up" feature will allow users to remove unwanted objects or people from photos, the company debated extensively about even introducing such a capability. He highlighted Apple's emphasis on preserving the authenticity of photos, unlike competitors such as Google and Samsung, which allow more advanced AI-generated modifications to images.

"Our products, our phones, are used a lot," Federighi said. "It's important to us that we help purvey accurate information, not fantasy." He further explained that, while many users demand the ability to remove extraneous details from images, Apple remains focused on not altering the essential meaning of photos.

The Clean Up feature offers more limited editing options compared to rival services that allow users to add AI-generated elements to images, such as animals or other objects that were never part of the original scene. However, Federighi reiterated that Apple is "concerned" about the potential for AI to distort how people view photographic content as an accurate representation of reality.

The rise of AI-powered editing tools has led to growing concerns about the ease with which realistic but misleading images can be created, eroding public trust in photography. To counter this, any images modified with Apple's Clean Up feature will be tagged as "Modified with Clean Up" and embedded with metadata to indicate that they have been altered.

Apple is not alone in its efforts to maintain transparency in AI-edited images. Other initiatives, such as Adobe's Content Authenticity Initiative, use similar metadata systems to distinguish between authentic and AI-modified content. While Apple's system for tagging edited photos is in place, it remains unclear whether it will integrate with broader efforts like Adobe's Content Credentials.