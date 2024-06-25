AI is making way for a new era of soft skills. Here's how

With transient technical skills often becoming devalued owing to the ease and accessibility of generative AI models, banking on the evergreen reliability of soft skills seems like the way to go. Illustration: Zarif Faiaz

A common argument that often pops up nowadays is that AI is killing jobs. While such a bold statement may hold some truth for roles like data entry and supply chain optimisation, the fact that the rise of AI has given birth to new jobs and opportunities often goes unnoticed. With AI gaining popularity across various workplaces, there arises a demand for skilled professionals capable of effectively operating AI models to yield the most desirable outcomes. Moreover, beyond these roles, there is a growing need for positions that AI simply cannot replicate, owing to its inherently non-human nature.

The fact remains: AI cannot replicate soft skills

A recent blog by LinkedIn Learning supports this notion, indicating that the three most sought-after skills by employers in 2024 are: communication, customer service, and leadership. These skills are indispensable in almost any job, yet notably, none of them can be adequately replicated by modern AI. While it can be argued that automated customer service may outperform human agents in answering queries efficiently, AI cannot emulate the empathy, flexibility, and personal understanding that a human agent provides during customer interactions. Furthermore, communication and leadership, being inherently human traits, are cultivated through years of physical interaction with fellow humans in a variety of social settings. This, yet again, is a trait that AI cannot replicate.

According to a finding by Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn, since November 2022, LinkedIn has witnessed a remarkable 21-fold increase in job postings mentioning 'GPT' or 'ChatGPT', a testament to how much value modern organisations place on employees with relevant AI skills. However, despite this undeniable emphasis on AI skills, Roslansky notes that there has also been a notable rise in demand for soft skills such as communication and flexibility. "In fact," he states in his blog, "based on LinkedIn's June 2023 Executive Confidence Index, 72% of US executives agree that soft skills are more valuable to their organisation than AI skills."

The ever-human trait of learning from experience

If there's one lesson we've learned from modern AI, it's that the demands of the job market can change rapidly. From the shift to remote work during Covid-19 to the recent surge in demand for AI-related skills in contemporary jobs, predicting the next significant trend in the ever-evolving job market is a tall order. However, certain timeless skills will always remain relevant. Seasoned leadership abilities and adaptability, refined through experience across different industries and workplaces, are among these enduring competencies.

If you're someone who has led different teams across different industries, you have been exposed to a wide range of workplace challenges, management styles, and organisational structures. As an experienced leader, you can adapt your approach and rethink strategies whenever an unforeseen situation may arise, and, based on your years of knowledge and emergency handling, you will be able to identify best practices and implement them effectively in new situations. This adaptability in leadership - a wholly humane trait through and through - has re-solidified itself as the skill modern companies want in higher-level employees.

It's the humane skill that counts

During a 2023 interview, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, shared that degree or coding skills are not a requirement to get hired by Apple. Instead, the tech giant leader focused on three key soft skills: collaboration, curiosity, and creativity. While Cook probably didn't have AI skills in mind when sharing his company's hiring strategies, the pattern of companies valuing skills that cannot be replicated by AI is once again seen here. While it's true that AI can, and is meant for, handling repetitive tasks and data analysis, it often lacks contextual understanding and creative problem-solving abilities. This is where the aforementioned skills come in: the innovative curiosity of the human mind, when put into action through productive collaboration, can find unique and creative answers to the toughest of problems.

At the end of the day, it is impossible to tell what the most in-demand professional skills will be several years down the line. With transient technical skills often becoming devalued owing to the ease and accessibility of generative AI models, banking on the evergreen reliability of soft skills seems like the way to go. So, instead of resisting the ever changing trends, embrace them - and look into ways to further improve your soft skills. If not anything else, these are the skills that are sure to take you far in your long, winding professional journey.