AI can help track climate change: United Nations report

According to the UN report, AI tools could revolutionise how we adapt to climate change and manage disasters. Illustration: for representational purpose.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies could play an important role in addressing the ongoing climate change crisis, according to a recent United Nations report.

The 'United in Science' report, coordinated by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), warns that the goals set by the 2015 Paris Agreement—aiming to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels—are increasingly at risk, as reported by AFP.

With greenhouse gas levels at record highs, current policies suggest that global temperatures could rise by up to 3°C this century, the UN report cautions. WMO chief Celeste Saulo described 2023 as the warmest year on record, issuing a "red alert for the planet." However, Saulo emphasised there is still hope, particularly in the potential of new technologies.

AI and machine learning were highlighted as "transformative technologies" in the UN report, according to AFP. These tools could revolutionise how we adapt to climate change and manage disasters. By processing large amounts of data more efficiently, AI can make weather forecasting more accurate, faster, and easier to access. This could lead to big improvements in predicting extreme weather events, helping people better prepare and protect themselves, states the AFP report.

As per AFP, the UN also pointed to advances in space-based technologies, which have greatly improved our ability to collect weather and climate data, especially in remote areas. These satellites are helping us better understand environmental patterns and improve forecasts for extreme weather in places where traditional methods don't work well.

While the UN is optimistic about the potential of AI and other technologies, it also warned of possible downsides, states the AFP report. The energy needed to power AI-based tools could harm climate efforts if not carefully managed. As such, Saulo called on governments to put controls in place to ensure these technologies are used for the benefit of the global community while minimising their environmental impact.