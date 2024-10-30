Actor Olivia Wilde launches VC firm

Actor and director Olivia Wilde, known for her roles in Tron: Legacy and Don't Worry Darling, has taken on a new role as a venture capitalist, reports Bloomberg. In late 2023, Wilde co-founded Proximity Ventures, an early- and growth-stage investment fund, marking her entry into the investment world. Partnering with Neil Sirni, a former executive at Roc Nation's venture division Arrive, alongside Jason Mack of Mack Ventures and musician Santi White (also known as Santigold), Wilde's new firm is already making moves in the venture capital landscape.

Proximity Ventures is focused on investments across the consumer and enterprise sectors, with early investments including a stake in the biotech company Pendulum Therapeutics. The firm is expected to make its first close next month, indicating it is actively building its portfolio.